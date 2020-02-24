Donald Trump signs guest book at Gandhi memorial 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:34s - Published Donald Trump signs guest book at Gandhi memorial US President Donald Trump signs the guest book at the memorial of Indian independence leader Mahatma Gandhi in New Delhi.

Recent related news from verified sources What Trump wrote in visitors' book at Rajghat "The American people stand strongly with a sovereign and wonderful India - the vision of the great...

Twitterati surprised over Donald Trump not mentioning Gandhi in book *Ahmedabad:* A lot of eyeballs were raised on Twitter and many people expressed surprise as US...

