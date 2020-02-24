Global  

Donald Trump signs guest book at Gandhi memorial

Donald Trump signs guest book at Gandhi memorial

Donald Trump signs guest book at Gandhi memorial

US President Donald Trump signs the guest book at the memorial of Indian independence leader Mahatma Gandhi in New Delhi.
What Trump wrote in visitors' book at Rajghat

"The American people stand strongly with a sovereign and wonderful India - the vision of the great...
IndiaTimes - Published

Twitterati surprised over Donald Trump not mentioning Gandhi in book

*Ahmedabad:* A lot of eyeballs were raised on Twitter and many people expressed surprise as US...
Mid-Day - Published


