Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Amit Shah chairs high level meeting on North East Delhi violence| Oneindia News

Amit Shah chairs high level meeting on North East Delhi violence| Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:24s - Published < > Embed
Amit Shah chairs high level meeting on North East Delhi violence| Oneindia News

Amit Shah chairs high level meeting on North East Delhi violence| Oneindia News

Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a high level meet today attended by top offcials of the police and Delhi govt and political parties over the violence in North east Delhi after rival groups protesting against and supporting the citizenship laws clashed on Sunday and then on Monday.

Sporadic violence was reported on Tuesday as well amid the backdrop of US President Trump's visit to the country.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

news8_plus

News8Plus 35 paramilitary companie deployed in violence-hit Delhi; Amit Shah chairs high-level meeting https://t.co/WotlqCH2SP https://t.co/wmkjKkxsGL 2 hours ago

ssharma68

Lt. Cmdr S K Sharma Home Minister Amit Shah chairs high-level meeting to review status of 'Bharat Ke Veer' - Republic World https://t.co/9miE3tmEq1 1 week ago

Dk8012

Dk80 RT @republic: Home Minister Amit Shah chairs high-level meeting to review status of 'Bharat Ke Veer' https://t.co/eI3gTWO7rN 1 week ago

republic

Republic Home Minister Amit Shah chairs high-level meeting to review status of 'Bharat Ke Veer' https://t.co/eI3gTWO7rN 1 week ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

US President and PM Modi hold bilateral talks, defence deals worth $3 Billion inked | Oneindia News [Video]US President and PM Modi hold bilateral talks, defence deals worth $3 Billion inked | Oneindia News

PM MODI AND US PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP ISSUED A JOINT STATEMENT AFTER HOLDING BILATERAL TALKS AT THE HYDERABAD HOUSE. PM MODI SAID THAT THE TWO LEADERS DISCUSSED EVERY IMPORTANT ASPECT OF US-INDIA..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:42Published

Trump-Modi hold bilateral; Delhi remains tense day after violence| Oneindia News [Video]Trump-Modi hold bilateral; Delhi remains tense day after violence| Oneindia News

PM Modi-US President Trump hold bilateral, several deals to be inked; Trump accorded ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan; Melania Trump witnesses happiness curriculum at Delhi School; Home..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:06Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.