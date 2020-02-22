Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Blue Ivy Carter wins NAACP Image Award for 'Brown Skin Girl'

Blue Ivy Carter wins NAACP Image Award for 'Brown Skin Girl'

Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:53s - Published < > Embed
Blue Ivy Carter wins NAACP Image Award for 'Brown Skin Girl'

Blue Ivy Carter wins NAACP Image Award for 'Brown Skin Girl'

Beyoncé and Jay-Z‘s eight-year-old daughter won the NAACP award for outstanding duo, group or collaboration.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Blue Ivy Carter Makes Awards History with Her NAACP Win

Blue Ivy Carter is an award-winning artist after picking up a win at the 2020 NAACP Image Awards!...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •E! Online



You Might Like


Tweets about this

selenacepeda16

Selena Edith RT @enews: Blue Ivy Carter Wins Her First NAACP Image Award https://t.co/uwTSqptjUU 3 hours ago

asaplandnews

ASAP Land Blue Ivy Carter wins the NAACP Image Award 2020 for collaboration with mother Beyoncé https://t.co/YNsO9SDfGj https://t.co/J0J6TSNApg 4 hours ago

Clarenc68924032

Clarence Thomas Blue Ivy Carter Just Won Her Second Award For Songwriting — & She’s Only 8 #SmartNews https://t.co/6ubEeUc2VX 6 hours ago

TyreeDB1

Ty.DeAngelo RT @Essence: Congrats, Blue Ivy!! #NAACPImageAwards https://t.co/X7fcKWQbni 7 hours ago

deannacruz

Deanna Cruz Blue Ivy Carter Wins NAACP Image Award at Age 8 for ‘Brown Skin Girl’ https://t.co/zMIoPFmxuA 13 hours ago

summersbody

nisan From Discover on Google https://t.co/eVuqj1ry2X 13 hours ago

onelovedeano

Deane Evans Blue Ivy Carter wins her first NAACP Image Award at 8-years-old - TheGrio https://t.co/tBtUQqStZ0 17 hours ago

TheGOODrage

Cannibis. Culture. Comedy. (GoodRage Podcast) Blue Ivy Carter Wins NAACP Image Award for "Brown Skin Girl". 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/VahlUltvLg 18 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Blue Ivy Carter Wins NAACP Image Award for 'Brown Skin Girl' [Video]Blue Ivy Carter Wins NAACP Image Award for 'Brown Skin Girl'

Blue Ivy Carter Wins NAACP Image Award for 'Brown Skin Girl' Beyoncé and Jay-Z‘s eight-year-old daughter won the NAACP award for outstanding duo, group or collaboration. Featuring cameos from her..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:47Published

Best Looks At The NAACP Image Awards [Video]Best Looks At The NAACP Image Awards

The mission of the NAACP Image Awards is to celebrate the achievements of people of color in the arts, and those who "promote social justice through their creative endeavors." And while many gorgeous..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:31Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.