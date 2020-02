US President and PM Modi hold bilateral talks, defence deals worth $3 Billion inked | Oneindia News

PM MODI AND US PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP ISSUED A JOINT STATEMENT AFTER HOLDING BILATERAL TALKS AT THE HYDERABAD HOUSE.

PM MODI SAID THAT THE TWO LEADERS DISCUSSED EVERY IMPORTANT ASPECT OF US-INDIA PARTNERSHIP, BE IT DEFENCE, SECURITY, ENERGY STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP, TRADE OR PEOPLE TO PEOPLE TIES.

US PRESIDENT SAID THAT THE TWO COUNTRIES FINALISED DEFENCE DEALS WORTH 3 BILLION US DOLLARS.

MELANIA TRUMP VISITS HAPPINESS CLASS AT DELHI SCHOOL.

NORTHEAST DELHI CONTINUES TO SEE INTENSE VIOLENCE THIS MORNING A DAY AFTER PROTESTERS FOR AND AGAINST THE CONTROVERSIAL CITIZENSHIP LAW CLASHED AND THREW STONES AT EACH OTHER, SET VEHICLES AND SHOPS ON FIRE.

SEVEN PEOPLE, INCLUDING A COP, WERE KILLED AND NEARLY 100 WERE INJURED IN MONDAY'S UNPRECEDENTED VIOLENCE.

OVER 48 POLICE PERSONNEL WERE INJURED AND HAVE BEEN HOSPITALISED.

