Jake Paul deletes Zayn Malik attacks after Gigi Hadid takes aim

Jake Paul deletes Zayn Malik attacks after Gigi Hadid takes aim

Jake Paul deletes Zayn Malik attacks after Gigi Hadid takes aim

Gigi Hadid's attack on YouTuber Jake Paul appears to have had the desired effect and he has pulled all references to her boyfriend Zayn Malik from social media.
Jake Paul Deletes Zayn Malik Tweet After Gigi Hadid Diss

Jake Paul is regretting that tweet about Zayn Malik. Over the weekend, the YouTube star called out...
Gigi Hadid gives fiery response as YouTuber Jake Paul slams Zayn Malik

Gigi Hadid leapt to defend boyfriend Zayn Malik after YouTube personality Jake Paul claimed that the...
Gigi Hadid Claps Back At Jake Paul After He Disses Zayn Malik

Gigi Hadid slams Jake Paul after he dissed her boyfriend Zayn Malik on social media. ET Canada has the latest on the most recent celebrity clap back.

Alissa Violet Reacts To Jake Paul VS Zayn & Gigi Hadid Drama

Alissa Violet and Gigi Hadid react to Jake Paul slamming Zayn Malik. Tfue wants to fight Ninja. Plus - Pewdiepie comes back to YouTube and slams Jake Paul.

