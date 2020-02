Jake Paul deletes Zayn Malik attacks after Gigi Hadid takes aim

Gigi Hadid's attack on YouTuber Jake Paul appears to have had the desired effect and he has pulled all references to her boyfriend Zayn Malik from social media.

Gigi Hadid leapt to defend boyfriend Zayn Malik after YouTube personality Jake Paul claimed that the...

Also reported by • Just Jared Jr

Jake Paul is regretting that tweet about Zayn Malik. Over the weekend, the YouTube star called out...