Taraji P. Henson pays tribute to late NASA pioneer Katherine Johnson

Taraji P. Henson pays tribute to late NASA pioneer Katherine Johnson

Taraji P. Henson pays tribute to late NASA pioneer Katherine Johnson

Taraji P.

Henson has penned a heartfelt tribute to National Aeronautics and Space Administration mathematician Katherine Johnson, who she portrayed in the movie Hidden Figures, after NASA bosses announced that she had passed away at the age of 101.
