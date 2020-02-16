Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Rush Limbaugh Spews Coronavirus Misinformation

Rush Limbaugh Spews Coronavirus Misinformation

Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Duration: 01:41s - Published < > Embed
Rush Limbaugh Spews Coronavirus Misinformation

Rush Limbaugh Spews Coronavirus Misinformation

Rush Limbaugh claimed the coronavirus was only a way to get rid of President Donald Trump.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Rush Limbaugh: Coronavirus is Being ‘Weaponized’ by Chinese Communists to ‘Bring Down’ Trump

Conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh, who was presented with the Medal of Freedom by President...
Mediaite - Published

Rush Limbaugh: Media ‘Gleeful’ About Hyping Coronavirus Because They Think ‘This Is Gonna Get Trump’

*Rush Limbaugh* went after the media today for — as he put it — hyping the coronavirus outbreak...
Mediaite - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

thisaintrightay

Per Lucas Only a moron would give America's highest civilian award to another moron who spews conspiracy theories, lies & vit… https://t.co/VqUN8rzlg1 6 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Pete Buttigieg Slams Pres. Trump Over Family Vlaues [Video]Pete Buttigieg Slams Pres. Trump Over Family Vlaues

In a CNN Town Hall Pete Buttigieg defended his marriage and condemned Donald Trump and Rush Limbaugh. Limbaugh recently said "America's still not ready to elect a gay guy kissing his husband on the..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:33Published

Buttigieg To Limbaugh: No 'Lectures On Family Values' From The Likes Of You, Thanks [Video]Buttigieg To Limbaugh: No 'Lectures On Family Values' From The Likes Of You, Thanks

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg said on Sunday he isn’t taking “lectures on family values” from Rush Limbaugh. It's a slap to conservative figures who have attacked the..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:34Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.