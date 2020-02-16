Rush Limbaugh Spews Coronavirus Misinformation

Rush Limbaugh claimed the coronavirus was only a way to get rid of President Donald Trump.

*Rush Limbaugh* went after the media today for — as he put it — hyping the coronavirus outbreak...

Conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh, who was presented with the Medal of Freedom by President...

Per Lucas Only a moron would give America's highest civilian award to another moron who spews conspiracy theories, lies & vit… https://t.co/VqUN8rzlg1 6 hours ago