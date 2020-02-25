Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: It's always a blast with u 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 01:11s - Published Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: It's always a blast with u What happens when three Bollywood super-divas meet? They've claimed to be the best of buddies so they bond over many things, and cosmetics is certainly a big topic of discussion.