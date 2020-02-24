Canadian pop star Justin Beiber is now the youngest singer to release seven consecutive Billboard...



Tweets about this Milénio Stadium Justin Bieber’s Changes beats Elvis Presley’s 60-year record https://t.co/LCJ9M8xLhr 19 minutes ago BANG Showbiz Justin Bieber beats Elvis Presley's US chart record #JustinBieber #ElivsPresley #TheBeatles https://t.co/ewYhOQ7YTg 34 minutes ago SAIT Campus Radio Justin Bieber beats out Elvis Presley as the youngest person with 7 consecutive #1 albums. Congrats! Don't forget t… https://t.co/zoMbVmY7mM 1 hour ago Lucy RT @CBCAlerts: Justin Bieber's Changes beats Elvis Presley's 60-year record. Ontario-born musician now youngest solo artist to release 7 co… 1 hour ago Charlie Miller RT @ConstableChaos: Everything that is wrong with the world in one line .. 😂😂 Justin Bieber beats Elvis Presley's US chart record https://t… 2 hours ago Tonya Moores What is wrong with this world? ugh.. guess I got better choice in music..Sad times. I can think of many other artis… https://t.co/jDjYseMang 2 hours ago Heather Wells Justin Bieber's Changes beats Elvis Presley's 60-year record. https://t.co/xaKdptOylf https://t.co/bplzojpyQo 3 hours ago