Justin Bieber beats Elvis Presley's US chart record

Justin Bieber's Changes beats Elvis Presley's 60-year record

Canadian pop star Justin Beiber is now the youngest singer to release seven consecutive Billboard...
CBC.ca - Published


MilenioStadium

Milénio Stadium Justin Bieber’s Changes beats Elvis Presley’s 60-year record https://t.co/LCJ9M8xLhr 19 minutes ago

BANGShowbiz

BANG Showbiz Justin Bieber beats Elvis Presley's US chart record #JustinBieber #ElivsPresley #TheBeatles https://t.co/ewYhOQ7YTg 34 minutes ago

SAITRadio

SAIT Campus Radio Justin Bieber beats out Elvis Presley as the youngest person with 7 consecutive #1 albums. Congrats! Don't forget t… https://t.co/zoMbVmY7mM 1 hour ago

politicolucy

Lucy RT @CBCAlerts: Justin Bieber's Changes beats Elvis Presley's 60-year record. Ontario-born musician now youngest solo artist to release 7 co… 1 hour ago

charliemiller48

Charlie Miller RT @ConstableChaos: Everything that is wrong with the world in one line .. 😂😂 Justin Bieber beats Elvis Presley's US chart record https://t… 2 hours ago

TonyaMoores4

Tonya Moores What is wrong with this world? ugh.. guess I got better choice in music..Sad times. I can think of many other artis… https://t.co/jDjYseMang 2 hours ago

HeatherWellsCBC

Heather Wells Justin Bieber's Changes beats Elvis Presley's 60-year record. https://t.co/xaKdptOylf https://t.co/bplzojpyQo 3 hours ago


Justin Bieber makes U.S. Albums Chart history with seventh number one [Video]Justin Bieber makes U.S. Albums Chart history with seventh number one

Changes has debuted at the top of the Billboard 200 with sales of 231,000 equivalent albums - the third biggest opening week of 2020 so far.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:39Published

