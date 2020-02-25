People in NKY to vote in special election Tuesday

TFaye This was Elijah Cummings district, hope this young Republican wins this special election for Cummings seat. We need… https://t.co/ofyxz81JvY 49 minutes ago

Ally Kraemer RT @LucyMayCincy: ICYMI Watch: People in NKY to vote in special election today - via ⁦@AllyKraemer⁩ and ⁦@mcauliffewithaZ⁩ https://t.co/G2… 3 hours ago

Cindy Saalfeld People in NKY to vote in special election today https://t.co/qwM6jwjqvw 3 hours ago

Lucy May ICYMI Watch: People in NKY to vote in special election today - via ⁦@AllyKraemer⁩ and ⁦@mcauliffewithaZ⁩ https://t.co/G2JNa6iYwt 4 hours ago

mel RT @houstonusa6: Wisconsin Special Election is Tuesday, 2/18/20 Vote for Jason Church CD7 Jason is a combat veteran looking to continue hi… 16 hours ago

Keara Caston @firebug2006 @docrocktex26 @HailSweetSeitan @ms_cata_grrrl The Governor of MA doesn't get to appoint a replacement.… https://t.co/f2SBj86iyr 22 hours ago

T. Nazari Hey! Today I called almost 300 people! Phonebanking went pretty well. 9 days until the primary + special election!… https://t.co/kN7wG8ZHSa 2 days ago