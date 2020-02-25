Weinstein Didn't Make It to Jail After Guilty Verdict

Harvey Weinstein's first night in jail after being found guilty of rape and sexual assault has been delayed.

Hours after the verdict was read in a New York City courtroom, the 67-year-old rapist was transferred to the infirmary.

Weinstein initially was to be transferred to the infirmary at Rikers Island when his ambulance was rerouted to the Hospital.

His attorney says he is under observation for chest pains, palpitations, and high blood pressure.