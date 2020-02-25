|
Mubarak, the 'Pharaoh' toppled by the Arab Spring, dies at 91
|
Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:27s - Published < > Embed
Mubarak, the 'Pharaoh' toppled by the Arab Spring, dies at 91
The Egyptian Presidency has announced three days of mourning starting Wednesday following death of the country's former President Hosni Mubarak, who has died at the age of 91.
Adam Reed reports.
|
|
Recent related news from verified sources
|Mr. Mubarak, who had been likened to a modern-day pharaoh, was deposed in 2011 by the popular unrest...
NYTimes.com - Published Also reported by •Reuters
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
Recent related videos from verified sources
Mubarak, the 'Pharaoh' toppled by the Arab Spring, dies at 91
The Egyptian Presidency has announced three days of mourning starting Wednesday following death of the country's former President Hosni Mubarak, who has died at the age of 91. Adam Reed reports.
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:26Published
|