Mubarak, the 'Pharaoh' toppled by the Arab Spring, dies at 91 43 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:27s - Published Mubarak, the 'Pharaoh' toppled by the Arab Spring, dies at 91 The Egyptian Presidency has announced three days of mourning starting Wednesday following death of the country's former President Hosni Mubarak, who has died at the age of 91. Adam Reed reports.