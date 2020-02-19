Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Prince Harry and Meghan Will Need Expensive Security

Prince Harry and Meghan Will Need Expensive Security

Video Credit: Buzz60 - Duration: 01:06s - Published < > Embed
Prince Harry and Meghan Will Need Expensive Security

Prince Harry and Meghan Will Need Expensive Security

Prince Harry and Meghan are still going to need security when they step down as senior royals, but the bill is going to be huge.

Buzz60’s Keri Lumm reports
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Re-Branding Sussex Royal Won’t Really Matter [Video]Re-Branding Sussex Royal Won’t Really Matter

Sure, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex invested quite a bit of time and money into their Sussex Royal brand, but changing it isn’t going to be a major problem. Buzz60’s Keri Lumm reports.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 00:52Published

Princess Diana’s Friend Says She’d Have Supported Prince Harry for Stepping Down [Video]Princess Diana’s Friend Says She’d Have Supported Prince Harry for Stepping Down

Princess Diana’s designer friend Paul Costelloe says he believes she would have supported her son’s decision. Buzz60’s Keri Lumm has more.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 01:08Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.