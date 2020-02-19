Prince Harry and Meghan Will Need Expensive Security

Prince Harry and Meghan are still going to need security when they step down as senior royals, but the bill is going to be huge.



Recent related videos from verified sources Re-Branding Sussex Royal Won’t Really Matter Sure, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex invested quite a bit of time and money into their Sussex Royal brand, but changing it isn’t going to be a major problem. Buzz60’s Keri Lumm reports. Credit: Buzz60 Duration: 00:52Published 5 days ago Princess Diana’s Friend Says She’d Have Supported Prince Harry for Stepping Down Princess Diana’s designer friend Paul Costelloe says he believes she would have supported her son’s decision. Buzz60’s Keri Lumm has more. Credit: Buzz60 Duration: 01:08Published 6 days ago