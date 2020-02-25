Brits celebrate Shrove Tuesday with flippin' fun pancake race in London

Brits celebrated Shrove Tuesday, commonly dubbed Pancake Day, with the annual pancake race in London's Leadenhall Market.

The 20-metre race required the teams of four to flip the pancake three times each before handing over the pan to the next team member.

The winning team and runners up, Chafing The Dream and P.A Finlay, took home a frying pan trophy and booze hamper respectively.

The footage was recorded on Tuesday (February 25).