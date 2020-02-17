Netflix Top 10 Shows & Movies + An EV Motor With 2x The Torque | Digital Trends Live 2.25.20 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Digital Trends - Published Netflix Top 10 Shows & Movies + An EV Motor With 2x The Torque | Digital Trends Live 2.25.20 On Digital Trends Live today: Netflix will be rolling out a daily list of its Top 10 movies and shows; Amazon to launch a 10,000sq foot cashier-less grocery store in Seattle; Apple Maps is finally getting a street view; The Deets with Riley Winn, explaining the early development around 6G wireless technology; IRIS audio technology, bringing a live sound to digital recordings; More MWC announcements with the Huawei Honor 9 and some laptops that will be released outside of China for the first time; Need a Key duplicated - KeyMe has you covered just about anywhere; Greg tries to guess - WTF is that livestream; NASA is seeking radical new designs to put a lander on Venus...to withstand 900°F surface temperatures; MIT is developing X-Ray vision; Linear Labs has developed a new electric motor that has 2x the torque and 10% more range than current EV motors; How security cameras need a manual shutter makeover.