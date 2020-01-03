Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Leopard and dog fall into well in India during struggle and both have to be rescued

Leopard and dog fall into well in India during struggle and both have to be rescued

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 01:37s - Published < > Embed
Leopard and dog fall into well in India during struggle and both have to be rescued

Leopard and dog fall into well in India during struggle and both have to be rescued

A wild leopard and dog both fell into this dry well during a dramatic struggle in Maharashtra's Varche Tembhe village, western Indian.

The footage, recorded on Friday (February 21), shows the leopard move around the bottom of the well, as a group of locals gathered at the scene can be heard.

According to reports, despite being trapped for seven hours, miraculously the canine and leopard were rescued unhurt.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Leopard netted and dragged to safety after falling into village well in south India [Video]Leopard netted and dragged to safety after falling into village well in south India

A leopard that fell into a well in rural south India and was trapped overnight on January 3 was rescued after being tranquillised and dragged out in a net. The leopard fell in at around 12:30am, but..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:14Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.