Leopard and dog fall into well in India during struggle and both have to be rescued

A wild leopard and dog both fell into this dry well during a dramatic struggle in Maharashtra's Varche Tembhe village, western Indian.

The footage, recorded on Friday (February 21), shows the leopard move around the bottom of the well, as a group of locals gathered at the scene can be heard.

According to reports, despite being trapped for seven hours, miraculously the canine and leopard were rescued unhurt.