Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Harvey Weinstein > Weinstein accuser Mimi Haleyi: 'It feels like we're making progress'

Weinstein accuser Mimi Haleyi: 'It feels like we're making progress'

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:09s - Published < > Embed
Weinstein accuser Mimi Haleyi: 'It feels like we're making progress'

Weinstein accuser Mimi Haleyi: 'It feels like we're making progress'

Mimi Haleyi, one of Harvey Weinstein's accusers in his sexual assault trial, told CBS News on Tuesday that upon hearing his guilty verdicts she felt a 'huge relief that the jury got it."
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Weinstein accuser Mimi Haleyi: 'It feels like we're making progress'

Weinstein was convicted on Monday of sexual assault against Haleyi and of third degree rape against onetime aspiring actress Jessica Mann.

He was acquitted of three other charges, including the most serious of those, predatory sexual assault, which carried a possible life sentence.

He faces up to 29 years in prison.



Recent related news from verified sources

Weinstein accuser Haleyi grateful to be ‘heard and believed’

NEW YORK (AP) — One of the women Harvey Weinstein was convicted of sexually assaulting said Tuesday...
Seattle Times - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Weinstein Accuser Miriam Haley 'Very Grateful' For Verdict [Video]Weinstein Accuser Miriam Haley 'Very Grateful' For Verdict

Harvey Weinstein accuser Miriam "Mimi" Haley and her attorney, Gloria Allred, spoke about the outcome of his trial on "CBS This Morning." CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:48Published

Weinstein Is Guilty In New York [Video]Weinstein Is Guilty In New York

Former movie producer Harvey Weinstein has been in the spotlight for rape over the past few years. Weinstein was officially convicted of sexual assault and rape in a New York court on Monday. Reuters..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:50Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.