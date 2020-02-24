Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Orion Lee Talks About The New Kelly Reichardt Film, "First Cow"

Orion Lee Talks About The New Kelly Reichardt Film, "First Cow"

Video Credit: AOL Build VOD - Duration: 25:18s - Published < > Embed
Orion Lee Talks About The New Kelly Reichardt Film, 'First Cow'

Orion Lee Talks About The New Kelly Reichardt Film, "First Cow"

In "First Cow," Kelly Reichardt trains her perceptive eye on the Pacific Northwest evoking an authentically hardscrabble early nineteenth-century way of life.

A taciturn loner and skilled cook (John Magaro) has traveled west and joined a group of fur trappers in Oregon Territory, though he only finds a connection with a Chinese immigrant (Orion Lee) also seeking his fortune.

Reichardt again shows her talent for depicting the peculiar rhythms of daily living.BUILD is a live interview series like no other—a chance for fans to sit inches away from some of today’s biggest names in entertainment, tech, fashion and business as they share the stories behind their projects and passions.

Every conversation yields insights, inspiration and plenty of surprises as moderators and audience members ask questions.

It all happens several times a day live and live-streamed on BUILDseries.com.Follow us:TWITTER: https://www.twitter.com/BUILDseriesNYCFACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/BUILDseriesNYCINSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/BUILDseriesNYC#BUILDseries#Interview
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

'First Cow' Star Orion Lee On Working With Co-Star John Magaro [Video]"First Cow" Star Orion Lee On Working With Co-Star John Magaro

Orion Lee discusses the differences between he and John Magaro's characters in A24's "First Cow." He also talks about his belief that a person's upbringing determines the type of person they..

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 03:10Published

Nia Long Talks About 'The Banker,' The New Apple TV+ Film Based On True Events [Video]Nia Long Talks About "The Banker," The New Apple TV+ Film Based On True Events

Inspired by true events, the Apple TV+ film, “The Banker,” centers on businessmen Bernard Garrett and Joe Morris, who devise a plan to take on the racist establishment of the 1960s. Along with..

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 28:35Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.