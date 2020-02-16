The Fowler House is hosting their one-night-only Mardi Gras buffet dinner Tuesday 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: WLFI - Published The Fowler House is hosting their one-night-only Mardi Gras buffet dinner Tuesday The Fowler House is hosting their one-night-only Mardi Gras buffet dinner Tuesday 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend The Fowler House is hosting their one-night-only Mardi Gras buffet dinner Tuesday The fowler house is hosting their one-night- only mardi gras buffet dinner tonight. The fowler house kitchen is preparing a traditional creole banquet with everything from bourbon chicken and cajun catfish to creole green beans and a cash bar. The festive dinner runs 6:30 to 9:30 this evening. Meals are 25-dollars a person. Time





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources How to Throw an Unforgettable Mardi Gras-Themed Party Mardi Gras is one of the most extravagant, colorful and fun celebrations of the year. If you want to get in on the action and host a party yourself, here are a few things you’ll need. Buzz60’s.. Credit: Buzz60 Duration: 00:59Published 5 days ago Celebrate Mardi Gras At Heaven On Seven Mardia Gras or Fat Tuesday is less than two weeks away, and it's one last chance to indulge before Lent begins on Ash Wednesday. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 05:10Published 1 week ago