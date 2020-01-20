Proud Mary BBQ 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published Proud Mary BBQ Happy Fat Tuesday! Proud Mary has a drink specials, a live band and more to celebrate the day! We also have a special little guest who is going to show us to right way to eat crawfish! 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Proud Mary BBQ Kentucky! Amber freeman: good afternoon. Happy fat tuesday. It is a party here. Thanks for joining us on midday at 12:30. I'm amber freeman. Adam banks: and i'm adam banks. Amber freeman: we are just going to jump right in because it is a big day. We have all kinds of options for you to get out and celebrate. We're going to start right now with proud mary. We have emily and henry thomas. Thank you guys so much for being here. Emily: thanks for having us. Amber freeman: well, you have a huge party going on today. Emily: yes, we've got quite a bit going on. We've got 3,500 pounds of crawfish. Amber freeman: 3,500 pounds. Emily: a huge buffet. We've got drink specials, a live band, trippin roots is going to be there or going to be here all day. That's what he thinks about it. Amber freeman: it's a party. Emily: it's a party. Amber freeman: well, okay, so proud mary, you're right on the water. Tell us about the venue because that in itself is amazing. Emily: so we've got live music wednesday through sunday. In the summertime, there's a huge sand pit for everybody to go to, games, there's an outside bar. Amber freeman: all kinds of stuff. Emily: all kinds of stuff going on. Amber freeman: stealing the show. Emily: of course he is. Amber freeman: henry thomas, what's your favorite food for fat tuesday? What's your favorite food? Emily: crawfish. Amber freeman: crawfish. Which, you know what? I just want to jump right in because adam here, this is his first celebration of fat tuesday. Emily: well, you're going to do it right. Amber freeman: he started some food yesterday trying to get into the cajun spirit, but he has never had a crawfish. Adam banks: and they look alive still, but they're not. Emily: they're not alive. Amber freeman: you going to show him how to do this? Emily: you going to show him how to eat it, eat a crawfish? Adam banks: come on, henry. Show me how to eat these. Emily: ready? Adam banks: what's the proper way to do it? Amber freeman: all right, so what's the proper way to eat a crawfish? Emily: pick it up and tear the tail off. Amber freeman: he goes right in. Adam banks: tear the tail off. Like this? Emily: tear it off just like that. Amber freeman: and then what do we do next? Emily: you got to- adam banks: oh, you got to suck out of the ... henry thomas: crawfish. Amber freeman: he did it. I'm proud of him. Is he doing it right? Adam banks: did i do it right? Emily: oh, yeah. Amber freeman: is he doing it right? Henry thomas: put your finger in here- adam banks: and make sure there's none in there? Amber freeman: oh, it's getting messy. Henry thomas: and then get the crawfish out. Emily: and then get the crawfish out. Adam banks: oh, the crawfish is in there? Amber freeman: what do you think about this? Adam banks: it's different. I like it. Emily: your first crawfish experience. Adam banks: no, it really is. It looks like a egg yolk is what it looks like coming out of the- emily: a little bit, but that's the fat of the crawfish. So that's like what crawfish etouffee, that's what that is pretty much. Adam banks: oh wow. Emily: so then you take the tail and you ... he's going to town. Adam banks: you can tell it's his favorite food. Emily: yeah, and then you pull it off and go to town. Adam banks: okay. Amber freeman: so your family is actually from louisiana. So talk about that. Emily: yes, my dad's whole side of the family's from louisiana. We are family owned and operated. This is our 29th mardis gras party in kentucky. Amber freeman: and it is huge. And of course, all right, you brought some drinks because- emily: we did. We've got tons of hurricanes. This is a southern hurricane, so it's lots of goodness. Amber freeman: it's the perfect storm in that glass right there. Emily: it is the perfect storm. Adam banks: which is a popular new orleans drink? Emily: absolutely. It is. The southern comfort is made a new orleans. So it just, i mean, anywhere you go in new orleans, you can take a hurricane. Amber freeman: this is the drink of the day. Emily: the drink of the day. Amber freeman: you have to do that with your crawfish. What else did you bring? Emily: we've got jambalaya over here. And then we've got our proud mary barbecue sauce, seasoning, and hot sauce. Adam banks: so just for people who aren't into really spicy, they can tame it to however low they want. Okay. Emily: correct. Everything seasoned really well, but it is not spicy. So that way with the seasoning you can add more or just the plain hot sauce. Amber freeman: you're going in for the big one. Emily: he's going. Henry thomas: big one. Amber freeman: that's a big one? Oh, is that one good? Emily: go ahead. Amber freeman: now you brought henry thomas because proud mary is family friendly. Emily: we are family friendly every night of the week. We've always got tons of families in. We've got live music. The live music is always family friendly. It's just always a big party. Adam banks: which is also another new orleans tradition, a lot of live music. So it's just like a slice of new orleans right here in lexington. Emily: it really is. We're right on the water. I mean, it's the only restaurant on the water in fayette county. Adam banks: okay. Amber freeman: you can't be afraid to get messy on fat tuesday. Emily: no, absolutely not. I mean, he's three and he's killing the crawfish. Amber freeman: nobody's going to judge you tomorrow because there's going to be a lot of hurricanes being slammed as well. Emily: absolutely. Amber freeman: you've done a lot of mardi gras. What's your favorite dish? Emily: crawfish. Yeah, the boiled crawfish. I can't. The potatoes in it and the corn and then we'll do sausage and onions. I mean, you just can't go wrong with it. Amber freeman: and you're offering this today. Emily: yes, we are offering this all day long. You can get it by one pound, three pound, or five pounds. Amber freeman: you see yourself there? What'd you think? Adam banks: say, "i look good on tv." Emily: we've got 3,500 pounds to go through. Amber freeman: 3500 pounds. Emily: and we'll stay open until we run out. Amber freeman: all right, we're going to cheers these crawfish. Where can we find you? Emily: we're at 9079 old richmond road here in lexington. Amber freeman: old richmond road. And can we go online? Because you'd have things going on all the time. Emily: yeah, absolutely. You could check out our facebook page or proudmarybbq.com. Amber freeman: all right, here we go. Fat tuesdays. Cheers, guys. Emily: cheers! Adam banks: cheers. Emily: cheers me. Amber freeman: we'll be right back. Stay





