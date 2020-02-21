Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Why People Eat Pancakes on Shrove Tuesday

Why People Eat Pancakes on Shrove Tuesday

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:01s - Published < > Embed
Why People Eat Pancakes on Shrove Tuesday

Why People Eat Pancakes on Shrove Tuesday

Why People Eat Pancakes on Shrove Tuesday Feb.

25, 2020, is Mardi Gras, also known as Shrove Tuesday or Fat Tuesday.

It takes place before Christians observe the start of Lent, leading up to Easter.

But the day has another familiar name: Pancake Day.

The tradition of eating pancakes on this day stems from about A.D. 600, when Pope St.

Gregory prohibited Christians from eating meat and animal products during Lent.

In an effort to use up their eggs, milk and butter before Lent, Christians would make pancakes.

The tradition spread throughout Europe, prompting the French to follow a similar direction by making waffles, crepes and king cake.

They deemed the day to be called Mardi Gras.

The English called it Pancake Day.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

M&S selling Percy Pig pancakes for £2 in their Scottish cafes for Pancake Day

M&S selling Percy Pig pancakes for £2 in their Scottish cafes for Pancake DayThe pancakes are dressed in some of the high street giant's famous treats before being drenched in...
Daily Record - Published

Aldi shopper wows fellow parents with Pancake Day hack that her kids adore

Aldi shopper wows fellow parents with Pancake Day hack that her kids adoreWhether it's American style pancakes or European-inspired crepes, Shrove Tuesday is a brilliant...
Tamworth Herald - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

MSNSouthAfrica

MSN South Africa Here’s why people have pancakes on Shrove Tuesday https://t.co/Ucf4GIeyYO 4 minutes ago

st_malachy

St Malachy's Y4 learnt about Shrove Tuesday and why people eat pancakes on this day. They then celebrated this tradition by eati… https://t.co/mjkY18WTCE 11 minutes ago

BpsEdie

MissEdieBPS Our RME topic this term is Easter. We learned why people celebrate pancake day/shrove Tuesday then had a go of deco… https://t.co/ugywqFlTND 23 minutes ago

paynenotes1

Robert Payne @sophie_aldred It is a bit funny how people buy ingredients to make pancakes on Shrove Tuesday, a day when one poin… https://t.co/yvqFqdoy6I 34 minutes ago

GeorgiaSuga

Georgia Sugarbaker RT @gotquestions: What is Shrove Tuesday? It's today. Why do people eat pancakes today? https://t.co/S3X2aOsXFK https://t.co/HZvo9TzGKa 40 minutes ago

ARPDeWitt

Alyssa (uh-lee-suh) Thinkin’ about and missing my people from this 2017 Shrove Tuesday shot 🥞 Let’s all eat pancakes and FaceTime each… https://t.co/MO2VypnfeF 53 minutes ago

gotquestions

GotQuestions.org What is Shrove Tuesday? It's today. Why do people eat pancakes today? https://t.co/S3X2aOsXFK https://t.co/HZvo9TzGKa 54 minutes ago

adamaadham

Aadham Mul-hidh (ℒ) RT @KitchenConnect4: Happy Pancake Day Twitter 🍳 Pancake Day AKA Shrove Tuesday – is the day before Ash Wednesday, which marks the start of… 1 hour ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

'Medieval football' tradition is brutally good fun in UK [Video]'Medieval football' tradition is brutally good fun in UK

The annual Atherstone Ball Game took place in Warwickshire this afternoon (Tuesday 25 Feb 2020). The Pancake Day tradition saw hundreds of eager competitors battling to gain control of an oversized..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 03:35Published

Brits celebrate Shrove Tuesday with flippin' fun pancake race in London [Video]Brits celebrate Shrove Tuesday with flippin' fun pancake race in London

Brits celebrated Shrove Tuesday, commonly dubbed Pancake Day, with the annual pancake race in London's Leadenhall Market. The 20-metre race required the teams of four to flip the pancake three times..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 04:01Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.