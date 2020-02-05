Chance of lake effect showers late

Global  

While on the fringe of the storm system, we'll have a chance for snow showers tonight.

Some lake effect snow showers may also develop from Milwaukee and south.
The track of the onceapproaching storm systemcontinues to dive to oursouth.

We'll be on the outsidelooking in for most of thesnow.

In fact, the heaviestsnow is now expected to fallsouth and east of Chicago.

Itwill be cloudy and windy todaywith highs in the middle 30s.While on the fringe of thestorm system, we'll have achance for snow showerstonight.

Some lake effect snowshowers may also develop fromMilwaukee and south.

Less than1" of snow accumulation ispossible.

A few snow showersmay be possible again onWednesday.It's going to becolder but quiet for the restof the week.

Highs will onlybe in the the 20s Thursday andFriday.

We should start seeingmore sunshine again,especially by Friday and intothe weekend.

Another warm upis possible by Sunday.




