Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Celebrities Uplift Vanessa Bryant After Eulogizing Her Late Husband and Daughter

Celebrities Uplift Vanessa Bryant After Eulogizing Her Late Husband and Daughter

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:39s - Published < > Embed
Celebrities Uplift Vanessa Bryant After Eulogizing Her Late Husband and Daughter

Celebrities Uplift Vanessa Bryant After Eulogizing Her Late Husband and Daughter

Celebrities Uplift Vanessa Bryant After Eulogizing Her Late Husband and Daughter Celebrities took to social media after Vanessa Bryant bravely remembered her late husband, Kobe Bryant, and their daughter, Gianna, during a public Celebration of Life on Monday.

Gabrielle Union, via Twitter Earvin 'Magic' Johnson, via Twitter Earvin 'Magic' Johnson, via Twitter La La Anthony, via Twitter La La Anthony, via Twitter Jojo, via Twitter Bryant's late husband and their 13-year-old daughter were among nine victims killed in a helicopter crash in January.

Bryant filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the helicopter company claiming that pilot Ara Zobayan, who also died in the crash, failed “to use ordinary care in piloting the subject aircraft” and was negligent.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Vanessa Byrant Pays Emotional & Moving Tribute to Kobe & Gigi - Watch Now

Vanessa Bryant just gave the most unbelievably moving remembrance at Kobe Bryant and Gianna...
Just Jared - Published

These Photos of Vanessa Bryant & Michael Jordan at Kobe & Gigi's Celebration of Life Are Going Viral

After Vanessa Bryant‘s emotional speech dedicated to her late husband and daughter, Kobe and Gigi,...
Just Jared - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Vanessa Bryant Pays Tribute to Kobe and Gianna at Staples Center Memorial [Video]Vanessa Bryant Pays Tribute to Kobe and Gianna at Staples Center Memorial

Vanessa Bryant Pays Tribute to Kobe and Gianna at Staples Center Memorial Bryant delivered an emotional speech at the service held for her late husband and daughter on Monday. She began by remembering..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:09Published

Vanessa Bryant thanks soccer star for tribute to late daughter Gianna [Video]Vanessa Bryant thanks soccer star for tribute to late daughter Gianna

The grieving wife and mother took to Instagram to share a tattoo inked on Sydney Leroux Dwyer.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:53Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.