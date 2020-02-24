Celebrities Uplift Vanessa Bryant After Eulogizing Her Late Husband and Daughter

Celebrities took to social media after Vanessa Bryant bravely remembered her late husband, Kobe Bryant, and their daughter, Gianna, during a public Celebration of Life on Monday.

Gabrielle Union, via Twitter Earvin 'Magic' Johnson, via Twitter Earvin 'Magic' Johnson, via Twitter La La Anthony, via Twitter La La Anthony, via Twitter Jojo, via Twitter Bryant's late husband and their 13-year-old daughter were among nine victims killed in a helicopter crash in January.

Bryant filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the helicopter company claiming that pilot Ara Zobayan, who also died in the crash, failed “to use ordinary care in piloting the subject aircraft” and was negligent.