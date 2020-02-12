Founder Jennifer Justice Speaks On Her Organization, The Justice Dept.

Jennifer Justice, also known as JJ, is an entertainment and live experience executive known for her expertise in building artists’ careers and business portfolios by marrying art with commerce.

As General Counsel and EVP at Roc Nation, JJ helped structure the vision and growth of Roc Nation and oversaw the expansion of Roc Nation’s portfolio.

Justice came to BUILD to discuss The Justice Dept., her consulting and law firm.

