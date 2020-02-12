Global  

Founder Jennifer Justice Speaks On Her Organization, The Justice Dept.





Jennifer Justice, also known as JJ, is an entertainment and live experience executive known for her expertise in building artists’ careers and business portfolios by marrying art with commerce.

As General Counsel and EVP at Roc Nation, JJ helped structure the vision and growth of Roc Nation and oversaw the expansion of Roc Nation’s portfolio.

Justice came to BUILD to discuss The Justice Dept., her consulting and law firm.

BUILD is a live interview series like no other—a chance for fans to sit inches away from some of today’s biggest names in entertainment, tech, fashion and business as they share the stories behind their projects and passions.

Every conversation yields insights, inspiration and plenty of surprises as moderators and audience members ask questions.

It all happens several times a day live and live-streamed on BUILDseries.com.Follow us:TWITTER: https://www.twitter.com/BUILDseriesNYCFACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/BUILDseriesNYCINSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/BUILDseriesNYC#BUILDseries#Interview
