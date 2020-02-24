Global  

James Bond NO TIME TO DIE - Director Cary Joji Fukunaga on NO TIME TO DIE

James Bond NO TIME TO DIE - Director Cary Joji Fukunaga on NO TIME TO DIE

James Bond NO TIME TO DIE - Director Cary Joji Fukunaga on NO TIME TO DIE

James Bond NO TIME TO DIE - Director Cary Joji Fukunaga on NO TIME TO DIE Plot synopsis: Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica.

His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help.

The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga starring Daniel Craig, Rami Malek, Naomie Harris, Lashana Lynch, Ana de Armas, Rory Kinnear, Lea Seydoux, Jeffrey Wright, Ben Whishaw, Ralph Fiennes, David Dencik, Dali Benssalah, Billy Magnussen, Christoph Waltz release date April 8, 2020
'No Time to Die' Gets Behind-the-Scenes Video From Director Cary Joji Fukunaga

Director Cary Joji Fukunaga narrates behind-the-scenes clip from No Time to Die
Just Jared

No Time To Die will be culmination of all Bond has become, director says

The upcoming James Bond film No Time To Die will be a culmination of all the spy has become over the...
Belfast Telegraph


