Things Every First-Time Homebuyer Should Know

Owning your home gives you maximum control over your living space.

But there's a lot more to it than choosing your paint colors.

According to Business Insider, first-time buyers often lack critical knowledge about home ownership.

First, houses are greedy!

Between the "want to" projects and the "have to" repairs, be sure to add room in your budget for unexpected costs.

Second, plan ten years out.

Planning to marry?

Have kids or dogs?

Keep them in mind when choosing a home and locale.

Be patient.