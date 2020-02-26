Bighorn Sheep Showdown in the Street

Occurred on February 20, 2020 / Hamilton, Montana, USA Info from Licensor: I drive up Skalkaho Highway in the Sapphire Mountains in Hamilton Montana a few times a week to watch the Bighorn Sheep.

On this day, these two were on the road alone without the rest of the herd.

I had been taking pictures for about 10 minutes when the two sheep began butting.

I missed the first encounter but put my phone on video and began filming the sheep walking towards me when suddenly they split and butted each other.

This is the first time I've seen them do this in such a dramatic fashion.

They continued down the road and butted twice more which I also filmed before walking down the hillside in front of my car to go to the creek for a drink of water.