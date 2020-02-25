Griezmann goal earns Barcelona 1-1 draw at spirited Napoli

SHOWS: NAPLES, ITALY (FEBRUARY 25, 2020) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) 1.

(SOUNDBITE) (Italian) NAPOLI COACH, GENNARO GATTUSO, SAYING: "On a tactical and conceptual level there has been a great match.

A great match, with great contents and today, the players were really good." 2.

(SOUNDBITE) (Italian) NAPOLI COACH, GENNARO GATTUSO, SAYING: "It's not finished.

We know that.

There will be difficulties, but we will buy the helmet, the armor and we are going to play it (the return leg at Camp Nou).

Nothing is finished." 4.

(SOUNDBITE) (Spanish) FC BARCELONA MANAGER, QUIQUE SETIEN, SAYING: "The reality is that today it was a difficult game.

A team on their field, who do things very well, who have defended very well.

I give them (Napoli) a lot of credit.

It is true that we needed more clarity at the top for teams that have closed in on us, which has happened in the Spanish league.

In the end it is a question of patience.

We need to take into account that we have controlled challenges practically throughout the game, which is a job that we did very well.

And at home, I think we will have more options.

It's also difficult for a team to defend itself for so long, as Napoli did." STORY: Antoine Griezmann's second-half equaliser handed Barcelona a vital away goal and earned them a 1-1 draw at Napoli in their Champions League last-16 first leg meeting on Tuesday (February 25).

A superb curling strike from Dries Mertens put the home side in front in the first half and saw the Belgian draw level with Marek Hamsik as Napoli's all-time top scorer in all competitions with 121 goals.

But Barca breached a well-drilled Napoli defence after the break when Griezmann fired in a Nelson Semedo cross.

The visitors ended the game with 10 men after Arturo Vidal was sent off late on for picking up two yellow cards in quick succession.

The two sides, who were facing each other for the first time, will meet again at the Camp Nou for the second leg on March 18.