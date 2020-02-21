Global  

Montreal Canadiens vs. Vancouver Canucks - Game Highlights

Video Credit: NHL - Duration: 02:41s - Published < > Embed
Watch the Game Highlights from Montreal Canadiens vs.

Vancouver Canucks, 02/25/2020
Montreal hosts Vancouver after Domi's 2-goal game

Montreal hosts the Vancouver Canucks after Max Domi scored two goals in the Canadiens' 3-0 win over...
FOX Sports - Published


jpurewal05

Jp RT @S7Dsn: Montreal Canadiens fans and Vancouver Canucks fans gotta be happy with their 2018 1st round picks this year. Both players are go… 7 minutes ago

robjannetty

rob jannetty Toffoli OT goal gives Canucks come-from-behind win against Canadiens https://t.co/wf3blxBxPw via @NHLdotcom 38 minutes ago

kittycatrj

kitty cat Toffoli OT goal gives Canucks come-from-behind win against Canadiens https://t.co/FLtSv6k2XJ via @nhl 46 minutes ago

NHLonSP

NHL on Scoreboard Page Toffoli strikes again to propel Canucks past Canadiens in overtime https://t.co/lj2ZCF0Psa https://t.co/meuWTXxbuv 1 hour ago

seanfarrell27

Sean Farrell Toffoli OT goal gives Canucks come-from-behind win against Canadiens Sent with @NHL https://t.co/vOcxphosHm 3 hours ago

SceneVancouver

Vancouver Sports Scene RT @SportsCentre: Tyler Toffoli pots the overtime winner to give #Canucks 4-3 road win over #Canadiens. Toffoli has 3 goals in 3 games sinc… 4 hours ago

thenhltracker

The NHL Tracker NHL SCORE: Vancouver Canucks 4-3 Montreal Canadiens (OT) #Canucks https://t.co/GPL8KFPjFX 4 hours ago

gramo8

Graham Filek RT @TSN1040: The #Canucks start their 4 game road trip with a 4-3 OT win over the Canadiens @patersonjeff gives you his 'Five Takeaways'… 4 hours ago


