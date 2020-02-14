Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Komen Philadelphia's More Than Pink Walk Kickoff Part At Rivers Casino

Komen Philadelphia's More Than Pink Walk Kickoff Part At Rivers Casino

Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:31s - Published < > Embed
Komen Philadelphia's More Than Pink Walk Kickoff Part At Rivers CasinoCBS3's Jessica Kartalija emceed the event.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Komen Philadelphia's More Than Pink Walk Kickoff Part At Rivers Casino

NEW TONIGHT, CELEBRATING ANEVENT THAT'S DONE SO MUCH GOODIN THE FIGHT AGAINST BREASTCANCER.EYEWITNESS NEWS AT THE RIVERSCASINO FOR KOMEN PHILADELPHIA'SMORE THAN PINK WALK KICKOFFPARTY HONORED TO MC TONIGHT'SEVENT.THE MORE THAN PINK WALK TAKESPLACE ON MOTHER'S DAY.I WAS NOT CLAPPING FOR MYSELF,BY THE WAY.WE'RE CLAPPING FOR YOU.THAT'S RIGHT, BRAVO.SLOW CLAPS.CBS3 AND THE CW PHILLY ARE PROUDSPONSORS.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Two Men Suspected In At Least 16 Robberies Outside Rivers Casino Arrested [Video]Two Men Suspected In At Least 16 Robberies Outside Rivers Casino Arrested

Police say Perry Kellam and Tyrone Tarpley targeted customers and workers.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:23Published

More than 100 men walk the Cherry Hill community in a call to end the violence [Video]More than 100 men walk the Cherry Hill community in a call to end the violence

In the wake of the recent violence in Cherry Hill, more than 100 men are doing their part to make a difference.

Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR     Duration: 01:01Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.