Komen Philadelphia's More Than Pink Walk Kickoff Part At Rivers Casino NEW TONIGHT, CELEBRATING ANEVENT THAT'S DONE SO MUCH GOODIN THE FIGHT AGAINST BREASTCANCER.EYEWITNESS NEWS AT THE RIVERSCASINO FOR KOMEN PHILADELPHIA'SMORE THAN PINK WALK KICKOFFPARTY HONORED TO MC TONIGHT'SEVENT.THE MORE THAN PINK WALK TAKESPLACE ON MOTHER'S DAY.I WAS NOT CLAPPING FOR MYSELF,BY THE WAY.WE'RE CLAPPING FOR YOU.THAT'S RIGHT, BRAVO.SLOW CLAPS.CBS3 AND THE CW PHILLY ARE PROUDSPONSORS.



