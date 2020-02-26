Top Moments From the Democratic Debate in South Carolina
Top Moments From the
Democratic Debate in South Carolina The debate was marked by fiery arguments,
with the candidates shouting over
each other on several issues.
Fresh off his win of the Nevada Caucuses,
Bernie Sanders faced attacks from
the other candidates on several fronts.
Sanders was called out on
the complexity and cost of his
Medicare For All plan, as well as
his democratic socialist label.
Former NYC mayor Michael Bloomberg
faced further questions about his
record on "stop and frisk," his tax returns
and statements made to women employees.
Racial red-lining, discriminatory
wages and housing were addressed
by several candidates, including
Biden, Klobuchar and Steyer.
On the topic of marijuana, Sanders said he would
legalize it in his first 100 days while Michael Bloomberg
indicated he supported
decriminalization but not legalization.
Asked the about severity of the coronavirus,
many of the candidates stated they would
restore funding of the CDC cut by the
Trump Administration.
On several occasions,
former Vice President Biden
called out the moderators for cutting
him off at the end of his time.
He also stated he would put a
black woman on the
Supreme Court if he was elected.
When asked her motto,
Senator Warren quoted scripture
about treating each other with respect.
Other topics addressed by the
candidates included the U.S. embassy
in Israel, Chinese leader Xi Jinping and
relations with North Korea.
The intense debate was the tenth
and the final before the South Carolina
primary and Super Tuesday.