Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > UWM shuts down South Korea study abroad program amid coronavirus spread

UWM shuts down South Korea study abroad program amid coronavirus spread

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:53s - Published < > Embed
UWM shuts down South Korea study abroad program amid coronavirus spread

UWM shuts down South Korea study abroad program amid coronavirus spread

The spread of coronavirus touches students in Milwaukee.

University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee shut down its study abroad program in South Korea.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

YugeshCherukula

CHERAKULA YUGESH RT @moneycontrolcom: Watch | @SamsungMobile has reportedly closed its Galaxy Z Flip foldable smartphone manufacturing plant in South Korea… 2 hours ago

SusanKim4

SUSAN KIM RT @tmj4: BREAKING: UW-Milwaukee is shutting down its study abroad program in South Korea because of the coronavirus outbreak. The universi… 4 hours ago

VickyEvelyn42

Victoria Evelyn RT @dailydigger19: ‘The City Has Been Annihilated’: South Korea’s #Coronavirus Epicenter Is a Virtual Ghost Town https://t.co/DyujTIIIQ8 4 hours ago

tmj4

TMJ4 News BREAKING: UW-Milwaukee is shutting down its study abroad program in South Korea because of the coronavirus outbreak… https://t.co/JmsFW9N3Cv 7 hours ago

abuqayyas

ABUQAYYAS Samsung temporarily shuts down a factory in South Korea due to Coronavirus https://t.co/CiW13M0m9l 9 hours ago

ajnalight

ajnalight RT @MrJones_tm: ‘The City Has Been Annihilated’: South Korea’s Coronavirus Epicenter Is a Virtual Ghost Town - WSJ Prepare for the markets… 10 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Shares drop, gold surges as investors scurry for safety [Video]Shares drop, gold surges as investors scurry for safety

Global shares and oil slid on Monday while safe-haven gold surged as the spread of the coronavirus outside China darkened the outlook for world growth with infections and deaths rising in South Korea,..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:38Published

Concerns grow over rising global spread of coronavirus [Video]Concerns grow over rising global spread of coronavirus

China reported a sharp decrease in new deaths and cases of the coronavirus on Saturday but a doubling of infections in South Korea and 10 new cases in Iran added to unease about its rapid spread and..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:06Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.