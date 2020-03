Love Me or Leave Me Movie (1955)

Love Me or Leave Me Movie Trailer (1955) Plot synopsis: A fictionalized account of the career of jazz singer Ruth Etting and her tempestuous marriage to gangster Marty Snyder, who helped propel her to stardom.

