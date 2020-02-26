Sarri rejects virus fears over Juve away fans 42 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:27s - Published Sarri rejects virus fears over Juve away fans Juventus head coach Maurizio Sarri has rejected suggestions the club's supporters should be banned from travelling to their Champions League tie in Lyon because of Italy's coronavirus outbreak. 0

