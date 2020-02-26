Global  

Delhi violence: Death toll rises to 18, CM Kejriwal requests for Army| Oneindia News

Delhi CM Kejriwal requests Army to de-escalate Delhi situation; Security beefed up in North East Delhi; Delhi HC pulls up police for failing to take control; JNU & Jamia students protest outside Kejriwal's residence, are dispersed using water cannons; India marks one year of Balakot air strikes today and more news #DelhiRiots2020 #balakotairstrike #AjitDoval #DelhiViolence #DelhiCAAClashes
MolochWalker™ RT @Jake_Hanrahan: The scenes in #Dehli are absolutely horrific. Up to 13 people have already been killed. https://t.co/ZRPD4hqNDh 3 seconds ago

FaisalI88914009

Faisal Imran RT @QasimKhanSuri: The death toll in #Delhi's worst religious violence in decades has risen to 20 as #Indian police have been accused of lo… 7 seconds ago

zafarahmad

zafar ahmad bhatti RT @KashifMD: Indian nationalists trying to discredit news of mosque attack in Delhi. The attack did happen. Don’t fall for the misinformat… 11 seconds ago

VazeIndian

परवेज़ M RT @naomi2009: Mosque set on fire as violent protests continue across New Delhi @AJENews https://t.co/BpQWeOgDKh 13 seconds ago

Mayankj02041267

Mayank jain RT @DeeptimanTY: A day after junior home Minister says #DelhiRiots orchestrated, Amit Shah calls it spontaneous. A day after home secretary… 24 seconds ago

cybertosser

Umar RT @suhasiniraj: ‘Identification cards was checked by men in masks and Muslims were persona non grata’. Right under Delhi Police nose, men… 26 seconds ago

MRN1SA

Media Review Network Mosque set on fire as violent protests continue across New Delhi... https://t.co/QMC60zUVU3 29 seconds ago

asthaaagrawal

Astha Agrawal RT @Asthasaxena88: Family of Rahul Solanki blamed Kapil Mishra for instigating violence in the area. He had left home to buy some groceries… 35 seconds ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Mosque set on fire as violent protests continue across New Delhi [Video]Mosque set on fire as violent protests continue across New Delhi

Mosque in Indian capital set ablaze as death toll from latest protests against India's new citizenship law rises to 13.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:40Published

Delhi Violence [Video]Delhi Violence

Delhi Violence

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:07Published

