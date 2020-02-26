Weinstein in hospital as reaction to verdict pours in 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:42s - Published Weinstein in hospital as reaction to verdict pours in An attorney for Harvey Weinstein said the former film producer was 'upbeat' despite being detained in Bellevue Hospital Tuesday after reportedly having chest pains upon being convicted of sexual assault and rape one day prior. Lisa Bernhard has more.