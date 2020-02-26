Global  

Weinstein in hospital as reaction to verdict pours in

An attorney for Harvey Weinstein said the former film producer was &apos;upbeat&apos; despite being detained in Bellevue Hospital Tuesday after reportedly having chest pains upon being convicted of sexual assault and rape one day prior.

Lisa Bernhard has more.
