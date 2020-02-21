Global  

Kohli, Pant, Shami, Kuldeep in Asia XI squad for T20Is in Bangladesh

Kohli, Pant, Shami, Kuldeep in Asia XI squad for T20Is in Bangladesh | OneIndia News

Kohli, Pant, Shami, Kuldeep in Asia XI squad for T20Is in Bangladesh | OneIndia News

India captain Virat Kohli was named in the Asia XI squad along with teammates Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Shami, to take on a World XI side.

Asia XI will take on World XI in a two-match T20 International series to celebrate the birth centenary of Bangladesh founder Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in Dhaka.
Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Mohammad Shami in Asia XI squad for T20Is in Bangladesh

India skipper Virat Kohli was on Tuesday named in the Asia XI squad which will lock horns with Faf du...
Zee News - Published


