Kohli, Pant, Shami, Kuldeep in Asia XI squad for T20Is in Bangladesh | OneIndia News

India captain Virat Kohli was named in the Asia XI squad along with teammates Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Shami, to take on a World XI side.

Asia XI will take on World XI in a two-match T20 International series to celebrate the birth centenary of Bangladesh founder Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in Dhaka.