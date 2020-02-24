Global  

Vanessa Bryant files wrongful death suit against helicopter company

Vanessa Bryant files wrongful death suit against helicopter company

Vanessa Bryant files wrongful death suit against helicopter company

In the suit, Vanessa Bryant alleges Island Express should not have been flying on the day the helicopter crashed.
Kobe Bryant crash: Vanessa Bryant files wrongful death suit against helicopter operator, per reports

The suit alleges pilot Ara Zobayan was 'negligent' in flying into low-visibility conditions
CBS Sports - Published Also reported by •TMZ.comazcentral.comNewsyUSATODAY.comIndependentE! OnlineAceShowbizJust JaredThe WrapDaily StarMid-DayNew Zealand Herald


Kobe Bryant memorial held at the Staples Center as family and celebrities pay tribute

Today at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, the city that loved him like no other paid tribute to...
CBS News - Published


Mamlukirobert

Robert Njoroge RT @enews: Vanessa Bryant Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit After Kobe Bryant Helicopter Crash https://t.co/NcCHvcWi8m 8 minutes ago

clubcritica

© CLUB CRITICД [TMZ] Vanessa Bryant Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit Against Helicopter Co., Pilot https://t.co/JTV7p8Zt9T 36 minutes ago

mingofreak

M. Elaine Proctor RT @TMZ: Vanessa Bryant Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit Against Helicopter Co., Pilot https://t.co/CKeL7h07q8 47 minutes ago

Kikuyukuyu

Norma Battiss RT @WomenintheWorld: As Vanessa Bryant took in the love of a full Staples Center yesterday, her lawyers were returning from filing her wron… 2 hours ago

WomenintheWorld

Women in the World As Vanessa Bryant took in the love of a full Staples Center yesterday, her lawyers were returning from filing her w… https://t.co/IE6iMLc0Is 2 hours ago

traquandea

traquandea👅 RT @VargasKimberly_: I’m glad this is being done, I actually think she’s very brave to take this on, especially leading the families of the… 3 hours ago

SummitMedia_PH

Summit Media Kobe Bryant's widow has sued the owner and operator of the helicopter that crashed in fog and killed the former Lak… https://t.co/MaujXD0rIO 3 hours ago

khanhakim_k

Abdul Hakim Khan RT @G1EtAG: Wtf why? Vanessa Bryant files wrongful death lawsuit https://t.co/bzrifPj0wy 5 hours ago


Vanessa Bryant Gives Tearful Tribute To Husband Kobe & Daughter Gianna [Video]Vanessa Bryant Gives Tearful Tribute To Husband Kobe & Daughter Gianna

Vanessa Bryant and many others pay tribute to Kobe and Gianna Bryant during their memorial service held in Staples Center.

Credit: Tamron Hall     Duration: 02:44Published

Bizarre Kobe Bryant Fashion Tribute Featuring Helicopter Draws Heat [Video]Bizarre Kobe Bryant Fashion Tribute Featuring Helicopter Draws Heat

A tribute to Lakers legend Kobe Bryant over the weekend at Milan Fashion Week has drawn criticism for coming across as being in poor taste. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:43Published

