Indian man builds temple for US President Donald Trump, worships him like god

An Indian man has converted his home into a temple that is dedicated to US President Donald Trump - where he is worshipped as a god.

Bussa Krishna, 32, turned his home into a temple for Trump in his village, Konne, near Hyderabad in Southern India.

A lifesize statue and several photos of Trump are worshipped here daily according to Hindu rituals.

Krishna began worshipping Trump four years ago when the US President first appeared in his dream.

He started performing Hindu rituals to Trump photos and in June 2019 he erected a Trump statue spending Rs two lakh (USD 2,800), a hefty amount for the small businessman.

He wears Trump t-shirts and carries Trump photos wherever he goes.

Krishna's devotion has grown overtime and he claims Trump appears in his dreams whenever he is stressed.

During the 2019 Cricket World Cup, Krishna was particularly tense about a match against Pakistan, but Trump appeared in his dreams and assured that India would win the match, and they subsequently did.

Krishna was initially ridiculed by his family and other villagers, but over the years his family members have come around and now join him in the Trump worship.

The villagers also respect his faith now and take part in the religious activities he organises.

In February, Krishna organised special prayers to Trump hoping to meet the US president when he visited India.

Though the US President returned to the US without giving an audience, Krishna believes that the power of his prayers will someday arrange a meeting with his living deity.

The footage was captured on February 18.