shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Alex Jones has tea with Good Housekeeping - Ah, Paul Hollywood.You know who was really really fun, Danny DeVitoIt came to a very bad end,one exploded in it's tube.(laughs)What have we got here now then?That green tea is actuallythe work of the devil.Earl Grey, not into that.It's like drinking perfume isn't it?Who wants Earl Grey?I think people just try and be poshand say I'd like a cup of Earl Greybut really they don't want it do they?That looks just up my street, just normal,give that a bit of a stir.Now see this, love it 'cause it's sparklybut being Welsh, I can't,I can't drink out of that, I can't.Because that would upsetthe entire Welsh nation.So I would go for thatand what's good about thisone is that it's massive.So for me, if you'regonna have a mug of tea,if you're gonna bother, bother.Builder's basically, tiny bit of milk,nothing worse than a milky cup of tea,makes me actually physically sick.Oh here we go!Still a bit weak but, it's all right.Bit weak.Bit weak but it's allright, it's all right.And in terms of biscuits,I'm not sure a Jaffa Cake really qualifiesbecause essentially it's a cake isn't it?Jaffa, Cake.I had really bad dreams(laughs)about these when I was little.They would turn intoactual people and chase meso Jammie Dodgers are off the menu for me.Although I'm sure they're very deliciousand now that I've handled itI'll probably have to eat it.I would, see, very boring,I'd go for a Rich Teawith a cup of tea.Because, they are quite low caloriewhich means you can eat most of the packetand it's fine.I mean it's basically air.Plus, they're quite hardcore,so you can dunk themand they don't fall in.If there wasn't a choice,I'd eat whatever was there,obviously, yeah.Cheers, nice.(water boiling)Ah, Paul Hollywood.(gasps)Ohh!That's quite difficult isn't it?Claudia Winkleman, she'sgot a lovely house,she could do it.Mel Giedroyc 'cause she's super funand it think even if it was terrible,it would be funny terrible.We used to have two hamsters,it came to a very bad end,one exploded in its tube.So since then we haven't had any more petsbut we might get a dog at some point.Rylan, I think dogswould react well to him.And if it was a dreary daythey could see him in the parkwith his lovely white teeth.Oooh, now I can never sayher name but Olivia Palermo?You know, her.She looks amazing.Aah, ooh, that's a difficult one.I mean there's so manypeople that look amazing,Kate Beckinsale,now she, yeah,who doesn't want to look like that?Paul O'Grady.He's just lovely isn't he?And he makes soap.Oh, um, okay.Think come on, come on, come on, come on,you know who was really really fun?Danny DeVito and he wouldmake you look super tall.See, the thing with me,I've met lots and lots ofdifferent people who I love.And when people ask, "Who'syour dream dinner party guests?"they expect me to say, youknow maybe like Dolly Parton'cause I love her.I also like Celia Imrie whichis a bit weird isn't it?But I love Celia Imrie,she's an actress, lovely.But d'you know what,in my heart of hearts,if I was having a dinner party,I would just want my best friends there,especially if I was cookingI'd need people to be very forgivingso I would always always gofor just a really goodgroup of friends and family.That's me all over, don't wanna go out,just wanna mix with my friends.(chuckles)Bit weird like that.My baby, I mean all night,every 20 to 30 minutes.I'd like to say somethingmore profound but no,that genuinely is theanswer at the minute.Six month old baby, that'll do it.Ooh, my biggest extravagance would be,probably coats.I can't go past a shopand not find a jacket that I quite likeand the thing is with jackets and coats,especially winter coats,they're very bulky tostore, very very bulky.So I end up piling themall onto the kinda the postat the bottom of the stairs,which drives my husband mental.So I think, yeah jacketsand coats probably,nothing underneath.No, that's a joke.But I do like a jacket or a coat.See this is the thingwith interior design,my taste changes a lotso with that in mind,I bought a very plain sofathinking that that wouldbe the sensible thing.It's kind of like a stone color,not offensive at allbut it's so inoffensive it's really boringso now I wish I wouldhave gone for the velvetI was thinking of in the first place.So I think, you know,your home should bewhatever you want it to beand I think that playing it safeis probably the wrong thing.That's what I've learnt.Everything else is a bitout there but the sofa,it's boring.Oh.See I've been loving a show that,I mean I'm all over Netflix and all that,love a box set.But I really like a show onApple TV called The Morning Showand I can't really tell anybody I watch itbecause it's so similar to my actual life,in terms of, it's a mirror image reallybecause it's about a breakfast showand even though we'renot on in the morning,we're on in the evening, very similar.So, yeah, I quietly watch that.It would be easier to saywhat's been my culinary success,to be honest.I am not a very good chefbut I think years ago when I first made,it was my first lasagnaand it was a chicken and mushroom lasagnaand, I mean I've come ona lot since this point.But my husband came intothe kitchen and said,"What you doing Al?"and I went,(sighs)"Tell you what, there'snot much meat at all"on this chicken."You know, I was pulling meatoff a pre cooked chickenand I said, "There's not much meat,"I don't think there'sgonna be enough meat here."and he said, "You might want to turn it"the other way around."so I was essentially picking its bum.My mother is super organised,she is domestic goddess,I actually don't know.I mean am I adopted? I don't know.She often questions this.She's super organised.Her airing cupboard is a work of art.So nice, everything smellslovely, folded so neatly,I mean mine could be more different.But in terms of housekeeping,my mother's motto is,"You've just gotta keep on top of it."I mean, she is busy.She's always doing somethingand I think don't let things slideis her general advice to me.And, yeah, her house is pretty immaculate.So I'll go with that.I try to palm off all household jobs,however the one I really, really hate iscleaning the kind of under the sink-yplug-y thingin the shower.Ah see, I'm a bit tornwith the whole shouldshoes stay on, come off.I would never ask guests, andthis is just me personally,I'd never ask guests topull their shoes off.Well A, I'm not that bothered,I mean I'm not preciousand also sometimespeople can be embarrassedabout their socks.I've been there, when youhaven't thought that morningand you know, suddenly we end up filmingor whatever in somebody's housewhere you've gotta pull your shoes offand you're thinking, my sockgame is really bad today.But I think, if peoplewanna pull their shoes offthey're also welcome.In our house, we kinda tend tonot go upstairs with shoes onjust because I don't want theentire London street thingon the carpets.But downstairs, hard floors,I think keep them on.Oh now, we change ourbedsheets every week.Which I think, probably forsome people is quite extreme.But I just like thefeeling of crisp bedsheets,it feels like a big treat.First night in clean sheets,that's one of the bestthings in life, I think.





