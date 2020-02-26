Delhi Riots: Politicians, courts finally react to 3-day long violence 48 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: HuffPost India (Content) - Duration: 01:01s - Published Delhi Riots: Politicians, courts finally react to 3-day long violence While PM Narendra Modi waited until Donald Trump left India to appeal for peace on Twitter, Delhi's High Court said we cannot allow a repeat of the 1984 violence. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Junaid Malik 🇮🇳 https://t.co/FgR489412I if Courts are the last hope in this country of ours 20 minutes ago