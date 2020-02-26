Global  

Delhi Riots: Politicians, courts finally react to 3-day long violence

While PM Narendra Modi waited until Donald Trump left India to appeal for peace on Twitter, Delhi's High Court said we cannot allow a repeat of the 1984 violence.
