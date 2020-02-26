Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Donald Trump > Death toll rises to 20 from riots in Indian capital

Death toll rises to 20 from riots in Indian capital

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:22s - Published < > Embed
Death toll rises to 20 from riots in Indian capital

Death toll rises to 20 from riots in Indian capital

At least 20 people have been killed in the Indian capital during violent clashes between Hindu and Muslim groups over a new citizenship law, a hospital official told Reuters, even as an eerie calm descended in riot-torn areas on Wednesday.

Soraya Ali reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Death toll rises to 20 from riots in Indian capital

The death toll from the riots in the Indian capital on Wednesday (February 26) has now risen to at least 20, according to authorities.

Riots sparked by its controversial new citizenship law -- the worst of many violent protests since the law was first proposed -- and riots that overshadowed U.S. President Donald Trump's visit.

New Delhi police used tear gas and smoke grenades to disperse stone-throwing crowds.

Hospital officials told Reuters they had treated over 200 people since the fighting first intensified on Monday (February 24), many suffering severe injuries.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi broke his silence on the matter on Wednesday (February 26), appealing for peace between Hindus and Muslims. The law announced by Modi's nationalist government makes it easier for non-Muslims from neighboring countries to gain Indian citizenship.

It has reignited long-standing tensions between the country's Hindu and minority Muslim groups.

The violence coincided with U.S. President Donald Trump's first official visit to India where Modi pulled out all the stops in the hopes of securing a trade deal.

Trump left India Tuesday (February 25) with a sale of $3 billion worth of military equipment and promised to conclude trade talks promptly.



Recent related news from verified sources

Death toll rises to 20 from riots in Indian capital; hundreds badly injured

At least 20 people have been killed in the Indian capital during violent clashes between Hindu and...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Reuters India


India's Modi appeals for calm as riot toll rises to 20

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed for calm on Wednesday after days of clashes between...
Reuters - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

realJohnCurley

Desperate Times Death toll rises to 20 from Delhi riots during Trump trip - Associated Press https://t.co/LtgWrhcELq via @nuzzel 14 seconds ago

AbdulKa06399966

Abdulkadar RT @RlAasif: Mosque set on fire as violent protests continue across New Delhi Mosque in Indian capital set ablaze as death toll from prote… 1 minute ago

Ground_app

Ground News "Death toll rises to 20 from Delhi riots during Trump trip" Covered by 29 sources incl @CNN (Left) @CTVNews (Center… https://t.co/Dan3COogBQ 2 minutes ago

Hashim_R_R

Hashim Raza RT @munirahmedap: Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan condemned the killing of Muslims, saying: “Now 200 million Muslims in India are being… 2 minutes ago

SabaLadha7

L'a attitude Ladyy RT @islamudinsajid: Mosque set on fire as violent protests continue across New Delhi Mosque in Indian capital set ablaze as death toll fro… 5 minutes ago

KABBFOX29

KABB FOX 29 Death toll rises to 20 from Delhi riots during Trump trip https://t.co/2Fdmm8GMTB 5 minutes ago

NaveedAliMangi2

🙏__Naveed_Ali_Mangi__🙏 RT @sherryrehman: Death toll from sectarian violence in Delhi rises to 18. The contentious citizenship law continues to divide India in swa… 5 minutes ago

MuhammadAliRumi

I-I-I-A-R-P-C-A-S-Q-S-L-E RT @TRTWorldNow: Death toll from riots in Indian capital New Delhi rises to 19 - hospital official https://t.co/n5snwcxlMo 6 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

13 dead, at least 150 injured in New Delhi clashes amid Trump's visit [Video]13 dead, at least 150 injured in New Delhi clashes amid Trump's visit

At least 13 people have been killed and 150 injured in violent clashes between pro and anti-citizenship law protesters in the Indian capital New Delhi. Footage filmed on Tuesday (February 25) shows..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:57Published

Mosque set on fire as violent protests continue across New Delhi [Video]Mosque set on fire as violent protests continue across New Delhi

Mosque in Indian capital set ablaze as death toll from latest protests against India's new citizenship law rises to 13.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:40Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.