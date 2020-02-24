Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex > Harry tells Scotland it is leading the way in one of last royal engagements

Harry tells Scotland it is leading the way in one of last royal engagements

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:08s - Published < > Embed
Harry tells Scotland it is leading the way in one of last royal engagements

Harry tells Scotland it is leading the way in one of last royal engagements

The Duke of Sussex described Scotland’s tourism industry as being at the “forefront” of making the sector more sustainable.

Harry was making one of his final engagements as he is set to step down from royal duties in the spring.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Prince Harry and Meghan Will Need Expensive Security [Video]Prince Harry and Meghan Will Need Expensive Security

Prince Harry and Meghan are still going to need security when they step down as senior royals, but the bill is going to be huge. Buzz60’s Keri Lumm reports

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 01:06Published

Harry & Meghan Point Out That the Queen Can’t Really Keep Them from Using the Word ‘Royal’ [Video]Harry & Meghan Point Out That the Queen Can’t Really Keep Them from Using the Word ‘Royal’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are stepping down as senior royals, but they want you to know that they could still technically use the term. Buzz60’s Keri Lumm reports.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 00:58Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.