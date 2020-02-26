Global  

CORONAVIRUS SPREADING OUTSIDE OF CHINA

0
The centers for disease control warns?

The u.s. could soon see more cases?

As the coronavirus spreads outside china.

Lawmakers received an emergency briefing on capitol hill?

Ripping into the trump administration for a shortage of medical supplies?

In the event of a crisis.

Fears that the outbreak could*cripple the global economy?

Sent stocks tumbling for a second straight day.

The international olympic committee says?

It will make a decision by may?

Whether to go forward with the summer games in tokyo.

There are currently more than 50 confirmed cased of the coronavirus here in the us...... but health officials warn?

That number is likely to spike.... cbs news' laura podesta has new details on the threat?

Here at home.

(track 1)the centers for disease control insists it's inevitable... the coronavirus wil* spread in the ?s.

(sot cdc audio?

This has a graphic tue0241)"we are asking the american public to prepare for the expectation that this might be bad."

(track 2)the trump administratio n sent congress an emergency funding request for ?

Poin?5 billion dollars to combat the virus.

The money would go toward things like buying protective gear and working on new treatment and vaccines.

But lawmakers on*bot* sides of the aisle say that may not be enough.

((sot?

Sen.

Richard shelby/(r) alabama tue0184 :59))"if you lowball something like this, you'll pay for it later."

(sot schumer tue0230)"there is no plan.

The administration has no plan.

" (track 3) during his trip to india, president trump urged calm.

(sot?

Tue0098?

Trump india sot)"you may ask about the coronavirus, which is very well under control in our country."

(track 4) concerns have fueled a massive dro?

Off on wall street.with stocks logging their worst two days in the last two years.

The viral outbreak that began in china has infected more than 8?

Thousand people around the world....about thre?

Thousand have died.

The world health organization has declared a global health emergency but has declined to use the label "pandemic".

There's fear, though, that could change with the dramatic spread of the illness in iran, italy, and south korea...where a ?s soldier has become the first american service member to become infected.

Laura podesta cbs news.



