Duke of Sussex introduced on stage as just Harry

The Duke of Sussex was introduced on stage at a Travalyst event in Edinburgh on Wednesday as just Harry, rather than Prince Harry.

The Duke had asked the eco-tourism conference host Ayesha Hazarika to be introduced just as Harry as he addressed attendees at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre.

Travalyst is an initiative led by the Duke of Sussex to make the travel sector more sustainable.

Report by Jonesia.

