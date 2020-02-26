Global  

Delhi violence: Congress wants Amit Shah to quit; Govt counters with 1984 jibe

Congress blamed Centre and Delhi government for violence in the national capital.

Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi chaired the CWC meeting, demanding immediate resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah for 'colossal failure' to restore normalcy.

Later, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar slammed Sonia Gandhi for remarks on Delhi violence.
