Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Two Day Stock Market Plunge Exceeds 1,900 Points on Coronavirus Fears

Two Day Stock Market Plunge Exceeds 1,900 Points on Coronavirus Fears

Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 01:09s - Published < > Embed
Two Day Stock Market Plunge Exceeds 1,900 Points on Coronavirus Fears

Two Day Stock Market Plunge Exceeds 1,900 Points on Coronavirus Fears

The spread of the flu-like virus has ignited concerns that the global economy could be slowing.

Monday's market loss of 1,000 points was the worst in two years.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

CBJ Morning Buzz: Charlotte companies take a beating on stock market; Local beer scene in national spotlight; Panthers' stadium on drawing board?

As the stock market has taken a beating over the past two days — with the Dow plunging 1,900 points...
bizjournals - Published

Trump says the stock market is 'starting to look very good' after the Dow plunged over 1,000 points amid coronavirus fears

Trump says the stock market is 'starting to look very good' after the Dow plunged over 1,000 points amid coronavirus fears· *Trump tweeted that the "stock market is starting to look very good to me" on a day the Dow...
Business Insider - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Discusses Financial Fears From The Coronavirus [Video]Discusses Financial Fears From The Coronavirus

Charles Sachs, director of planning for financial firm Kaufman Rossin, helps makes sense of it all.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 03:42Published

Coronavirus Impact [Video]Coronavirus Impact

After the stock market dropped again today over coronovirus fears, we talk to local experts about the impact here at home.

Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TNPublished

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.