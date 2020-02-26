Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > A Look at Pete Buttigieg’s 100K Net Worth, the Smallest in the Presidential Field

A Look at Pete Buttigieg’s 100K Net Worth, the Smallest in the Presidential Field

Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 01:30s - Published < > Embed
A Look at Pete Buttigieg’s 100K Net Worth, the Smallest in the Presidential Field

A Look at Pete Buttigieg’s 100K Net Worth, the Smallest in the Presidential Field

There are millionaires and there are billionaires running to be president in the 2020 election, and then there’s Pete Buttigieg.

Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the net worth of Mayor Pete.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

7 Candidates Fight To Be Heard In Democratic Debate [Video]7 Candidates Fight To Be Heard In Democratic Debate

The candidates are unified on the goal of unseating President Donald Trump, but they again clashed on many issues and political philosophies. CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reports.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 01:36Published

Kansas City to host Democratic presidential forum [Video]Kansas City to host Democratic presidential forum

There’s a lot to shake out in the race to win the Democratic nomination for President, but Missouri’s turn to chime in is quickly approaching.

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 01:14Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.