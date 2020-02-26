Global  

Explosions Lead To Refinery Fire Seen Across Los Angeles

Explosions Lead To Refinery Fire Seen Across Los Angeles

Explosions Lead To Refinery Fire Seen Across Los Angeles

Firefighters worked throughout the night to put out the fire, which was visible from miles away.

Jake Reiner reports.
California refinery explosion sparks massive fire, temporarily closes 405 freeway near Los Angeles

At least two explosions rocked a California oil refinery Tuesday night, sparking a massive fire that...
FOXNews.com

Los Angeles firefighters respond to massive refinery fire

Carson, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles County firefighters responded to a large refinery fire that...
Seattle Times


