1 Killed In SUV Crash Into Tree In Santa Fe Springs 3 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 00:16s - Published 1 Killed In SUV Crash Into Tree In Santa Fe Springs The crash happened just before 11 p.m. On Florence Avenue, just east of the 5 Freeway. DeMarco Morgan reports.

